PM to visit Tiruchy tomorrow to unveil slew of projects

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tiruchy city on January 2 to inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.

Official sources said here on Sunday that PM Modi will reach Tiruchy International airport at around 10.30 am and would immediately leave by road to Bharathidasan University, where he will be the chief guest at the 38th Convocation ceremony.

Later, at a public programme, the PM will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tiruchy International Airport, the second largest airport in Tamil Nadu, after Chennai, in terms of international passenger traffic.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crore, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours. The new terminal hosts state-of-the- art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

The PM will dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects that includes the project for doubling of 41.4 km Salem –Omalur-Mettur Dam section, project for doubling of rail line section of 160 km from Madurai –Thoothukudi and other projects for rail line electrification.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation five road sector projects. During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important road development projects.

He will dedicate to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port. Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin will accompany him.