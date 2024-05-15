PM Rooftop Solar Scheme: Only 2% commissioned in Tamil Nadu; national portal glitch blamed

CHENNAI: In just a short while since it was announced, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation received over 50,000 applications from domestic consumers to set up rooftop solar systems under the Prime Minister's Rooftop Solar Scheme. However, only 1,100 solar plants have been commissioned so for, accounting for only 2.19 per cent.

While officials attributed the delay in the commissioning of the rooftop solar plants to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, sources said the actual reason was glitches in the national portal which is affecting the scheme’s progress in several states.

According to Tangedco sources, out of 50,000 applications from residential consumers, about 10,000 were received through Tangedco's online portal.

It was in February that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national scheme for residential rooftop solar - PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The goal is to set up solar plants in one crore households across the country. The scheme makes the switch to renewable energy beneficial for the consumers by offering them a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per kilowatt up to two kW and Rs 78,000 for capacities of three kW and above.

Tangedco has set a target of achieving installation of rooftop solar plants in 25 lakh households in the State in one year, an ambitious goal considering it is one-fourth of the country's target.

Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Developers Association president P Ashok Kumar said that the delay in the application process was mainly due to glitches in the national portal. "It is not an issue in Tamil Nadu alone but across the country. If a consumer applies through the national portal, it does not show up on the Tangedco site. Such technical glitches delayed the application process and other work done through the portal," he said.

He said his association representing vendors met with Tangedco and Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd, which is in charge of the State on behalf of MNRE, two weeks ago. "REC officials promised to rectify the portal issue in a week, but still the glitches continue, " he said.