PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Tamil Nadu on July 27

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on July 27 and 28, during which he is expected to tour the central districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Thanjavur, according to sources at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters.

One of the major highlights of his visit will be his participation in the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations at the historically significant Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s presence at the event, an important cultural and spiritual occasion in the Tamil Shaivite tradition, is anticipated to draw national attention.

In addition to the religious observance, PM Modi is also expected to attend several developmental review meetings and may inaugurate or inspect key infrastructure and welfare projects across the three districts.

Sources said detailed planning, security protocols, and coordination efforts are already underway in collaboration with the state government and local authorities.

Ahead of his Tamil Nadu visit, the Prime Minister will be in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on July 26 to participate in an official government function.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Coimbatore on July 13, where he will chair strategic meetings with BJP functionaries and engage in key political deliberations in preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.