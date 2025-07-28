PM Modi’s visit reaffirms TN’s spiritual legacy, says Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu has once again proved that “Tamil Nadu is a sacred land where spirituality continues to flourish, despite the cloud of atheistic narratives that try to obscure its essence.”

Thanking the Prime Minister for his visit and key announcements, Nainar Nagenthran said, “Modi, who proudly showcases Tamil history on global platforms, continues to identify and elevate Tamil heritage internationally. What more proof is needed to show that he holds deep affection for the Tamil language, culture, and legacy of Tamil kings?” The BJP leader described Modi’s two-day visit as historic.

“The Prime Minister arrived to participate in the 1000th-year celebration of Rajendra Chola’s reign and to launch major development initiatives, including the Rs 452 crore Thoothukudi airport terminal. In total, projects worth Rs 4,900 crore were unveiled, including the Thanjavur–Sethiyathoppu highway project,” he said, adding, “At a public address in Thoothukudi, Modi paid rich tributes to V O Chidambaram Pillai, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and Subramania Bharathi.”

Nagenthran praised Modi’s gesture of gifting traditional Pandyan pearls to Bill Gates, calling it symbolic of his respect for Tamil legacy.

“On the second day, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, where he performed abhishekam using Ganga water. He also released a commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola and a Thiruvasakam text. The event featured Thevaram recitals and a Thiruvasakam symphony by Ilaiyaraaja.

Modi announced that grand statues of Rajarajan and Rajendra Chola would be erected in Tamil Nadu. Spending two days with such a visionary leader was unforgettable,” added Nainar.