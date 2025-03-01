PM Modi will heed if Stalin takes up language row in person, says TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: Joining the debate on National Education Policy (NEP), promotion of three languages and alleged Hindi imposition, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resolve the outstanding issues.

The AIADMK former leader asserted on Saturday that Hindi is just one of the many national languages and nudged CM Stalin to express his opposition and said it would be heard, suggesting that PM would be receptive if TN takes it up with him.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran said, the AMMK will take part in the all-party meeting called on by the Chief Minister over the Lok Sabha delimitation issue. He added that the BJP-led Union government will never impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu but those who are interested can learn it as a third language. “We too follow the footsteps of Anna and so follow only Tamil and English (two-language policy). But at the same time, we will never stop those who are willing to learn a third language as per the necessity,” Dhinakaran said.

TTV Dhinakaran asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to meet the Prime Minister in person and explain Tamil Nadu’s reasons against the three-language policy. If he does so, the Prime Minister will surely accept it and release funds due for the State, he said. “If needed, we will also speak in support of the Chief Minister on the issue,” the ally of the saffron party said.