PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu again, this time to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of Lok Sabha final phase

CHENNAI: The Centre-ruling BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Tamil Nadu yet again on May 30. Since the beginning of this year, he had held as many as 10 public meetings and roadshows, most of them ahead of the polls.

According to the sources from Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Modi would visit Kanniyakumari on May 30 and meditate at the Dhyana Mandapam (medication hall) at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 31.

Incidentally, Modi’s latest trip to the southern most tip of peninsular India comes a day ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election polling on June 1. The counting of votes and announcement of election results will be on June 4.

Ahead of his visit to the Kanniyakumari, police personnel and PM's security officials are making security arrangements across the district and the Lakshadweep sea, said sources.

Modi had done the same on the last day of polling in 2019, when he took a spiritual break on the eve of final day of polling. That time, it was the caves in the revered Kedarnath, Uttarakhand that he chose for his meditation.