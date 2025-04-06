CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge -- and flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge on Sunday.

At around 12 noon, Modi will inaugurate the bridge, and at 12:45 PM, he will perform a darshan and puja at the Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Arrangements are in place for the public to witness the grand opening ceremony of the 2.08-kilometer rail bridge over the sea constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at a cost of Rs 535 crore.

The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. The ministry said these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark and Sweden.



