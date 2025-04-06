LIVE | PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban Rail Bridge soon
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge -- and flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge on Sunday.
At around 12 noon, Modi will inaugurate the bridge, and at 12:45 PM, he will perform a darshan and puja at the Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram.
He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Arrangements are in place for the public to witness the grand opening ceremony of the 2.08-kilometer rail bridge over the sea constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at a cost of Rs 535 crore.
The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.
While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. The ministry said these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark and Sweden.
- 6 April 2025 10:11 AM IST
CM Stalin to skip PM Modi's Pamban bridge opening event, will inaugurate Ooty projects
Engaged in a political and administrative face-off with the BJP-led Union government ahead of an election year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has chosen to skip Sunday’s inauguration of the Pamban Bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stalin headed for the Western Ghats a day prior to Modi’s visit to inaugurate finished projects in the Nilgiris.
- 6 April 2025 9:42 AM IST
The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship
- 6 April 2025 9:27 AM IST
Over 4,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth conduct of the unveiling ceremony
- 6 April 2025 9:25 AM IST
Route Map of Tambaram-Rameswaram Express
Train No. 16103 Tambaram-Rameswaram Express will depart Tambaram at 6:10 pm and reach Rameswaram at 5:40 am the next day. In return, Train No. 16104 Rameswaram-Tambaram Express will depart Rameswaram at 4:00 pm and arrive at Tambaram at 3:45 am the next day