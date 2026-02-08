PM Modi takes Tamil to global stage only to get mudslinging from CM Stalin, alleges Nainar Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday said more parties may join the NDA soon.
“People desire a change in regime. The NDA had gained renewed momentum in Tamil Nadu following the recent meeting in Maduranthakam. More parties are expected to join our alliance in the coming days,” he said to the media in Salem, while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a public meeting in Madurai on March 1.
Further, Nagenthran said the BJP had not formed a committee to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance parties; however, a committee has been formed to engage with community-based organisations that support the BJP.