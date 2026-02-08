Tamil Nadu

PM Modi takes Tamil to global stage only to get mudslinging from CM Stalin, alleges Nainar Nagenthran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a public meeting in Madurai on March 1.
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran&nbsp;
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran 
Updated on

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday said more parties may join the NDA soon.

“People desire a change in regime. The NDA had gained renewed momentum in Tamil Nadu following the recent meeting in Maduranthakam. More parties are expected to join our alliance in the coming days,” he said to the media in Salem, while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a public meeting in Madurai on March 1.

While Modi is taking Tamil pride to the global stage, Chief Minister MK Stalin continues to criticise the centre. The DMK is also routinely indulging in derogatory remarks against women under the guise of conducting party conferences,
BJP Leader

Further, Nagenthran said the BJP had not formed a committee to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance parties; however, a committee has been formed to engage with community-based organisations that support the BJP.

PM Modi
Nainar Nagenthran

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in