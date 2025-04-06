PM Modi should allay fears of TN over delimitation exercise: Stalin

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Sunday.

Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to make sure the rights of Tamil Nadu are not curbed, he said at an official event here.

Stalin, after inaugurating a slew of projects and announcing new schemes to the popular tourist spot here, said he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

"We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation... Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation," Stalin said while addressing the gathering.

He was referring to Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Sunday where the PM inaugurated the new Pamban bridge.

"You (Modi) should also ensure that a resolution in this regard is passed in the Parliament. This (delimitation) not only leads to a reduction of Parliamentary seats, it is our right to ask and at the same time, it is also a cause of worry about our future," she said.

"Including Puducherry there would be 40 Parliamentary seats. But the ruling BJP government is trying to shrink our voices through delimitation."

Stalin said a Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation was conducted on March 22 in Chennai and saw the participation of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and prominent leaders representing various political ideologies across India.

In his brief address to the gathering, Stalin emphasized that Prime Minister Modi must provide a clear guarantee that Tamil Nadu, along with other states that have effectively managed population growth, will not be penalized in the upcoming delimitation process.

"Their (Tamil Nadu's) share of parliamentary seats in percentage terms will remain untouched. He should make this promise publicly, allay the fears in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu and follow it up with a constitutional amendment in Parliament. This is the only way to ensure a fair delimitation," Stalin said.

He recalled that Tamil Nadu was the sole state to oppose the delimitation exercise, alleging that the Centre had conspired to reduce the state's parliamentary representation. "If (Delimitation in the present form) has been established it will cause a huge loss for the state in the Parliament," he warned.

The CM noted that his party's MPs have raised concerns in Parliament over the delimitation issue, the alleged imposition of Hindi, and the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Stalin inaugurated and inspected a new 700-bed healthcare facility at the Government Medical College Hospital in the district, which was built with an investment of Rs 143.69 crore.

He acknowledged that constructing a hospital in a hilly region like Udhagamandalam was challenging, but credited the efforts of Minister E V Velu (Minister for Public Works) for making the project a reality

Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK government, Stalin said a proposal to establish a medical hospital was mooted by the then Chief Minister (Edapadi K Palaniswami), but it was only implemented during the current regime.

During his visit to the hill station, Stalin also announced a slew of projects to Udhagamandalam, which includes a multi-level car parking facility, 'Hop-on, Hop-off' tourist bus facility among others.