Modi offers prayers at Kothandaramaswamy temple in Dhanushkodi

DHANUSHKODI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi on Sunday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya tomorrow.

PM Modi also performed puja at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. According to popular belief, it was at this place that Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge.

According to legends and ancient scriptures, this is also the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

Dhanushkodi is the place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceeded to Lanka.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi.

Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from where the Ram Setu was built.

PM Modi was pictured offering a floral tribute at the Arichal Munai point.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

"Will never forget yesterday's visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He earlier announced an 11-day 'Anushtaan' and set out on a pilgrimage to shrines associated with Lord Ram across the country ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

His spiritual rediscovery of Shri Ram took him to Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala over the past few days. In addition to demonstrating his deeply spiritual side, PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative as he picked up the mop to clean the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday, January 22.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.