PM Modi, GoI neglecting our requests; we won’t fail our fishermen, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union government of ‘neglecting’ the requests of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that his government would not fail to protect the livelihood of ‘our’ fishermen. Stalin also announced various special packages worth Rs 576.73 crore for the welfare of fishermen belonging to Gulf of Mannar region in the state.

Making a statement under rule 110 during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly, Stalin referred to the just concluded Sri Lankan visit of PM Modi and said, “It appears no major measures were undertaken for the release of fishermen in Lankan custody and retrieval of Katchatheevu island during the PM’s visit to Lanka. We are greatly dismayed that the expected release of the 97 imprisoned fishermen and their boats did not materialize.” Describing the repeated arrest of fishermen in coastal Tamil Nadu in the last few months as ‘worrying’, Stalin said, “We are led to consider that the union government and Prime Minister are neglecting our demands. No matter how the Union behaves, we will not fail to protect the livelihood of our fishermen. The DMK regime will always stand by them.”

Rs 576 crore special package include Rs 216.73 crore for livelihood improvement

Seeking to assuage the fears of the fisherfolk and find a part solution to their perennial problem of apprehension of India fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their boats by the Lankan Navy, Stalin announced a Rs 576.73 crore special package comprising various welfare measures for the fishing community in Gulf of Mannar region comprising Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

The Chief Minister informed the House that GO has been issued to develop a fishing harbor at Rs 150 crore in Thangachimadam to help the fishermen of Gulf of Mannar region venture into the Indian ocean from the southern part for deep sea fishing. Recalling an earlier announcement to develop fishing harbours at Pamban (Rs 60 crore) and Kundukkal (Rs 150 crore), the CM announced a new livelihood package, including a special scheme at Rs 52.33 crore to provide equipment and technical training to 7,000 beneficiary fishermen in cultivation, processing and development of value added products from Seaweed and Rs 25.82 crore for cage fish farming, processing and sales. The CM also proposed a range of schemes at Rs 54.48 crore for the benefit of 20,100 fishermen to engage them in vocations like fishing net sewing, net repair, boat construction and repair, dry fish production and ornamental fish tank production and boat navigation training.

Other announcements

* Rs 360 to develop already announced fishing harbours projects.

* Rs 216.73 crore to improve their livelihood. Altogether Rs 576.73 crore would be spent.

* Technical training to 15,300 fishermen in production of fish and fish related value added products at Rs 20.55 crore.

* Rs 53.62 crore scheme to train fishermen in non-fishing entrepreneurial ventures like mushroom cultivation, tourist boat operation and manufacture of handicraft, masala products and beautician course and millet cultivation.

The schemes will be jointly implemented by various departments and agencies like TN Fisheries department, fishermen cooperative societies, women SHGs, labour department, TN Women Development Corporation and TN Skill Development Corporation.

A project monitoring wing would be set up to monitor the project execution.