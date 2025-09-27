TVK stampede: PM Modi expresses grief over deaths at Vijay's Karur event

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the death of several people during a stampede-like situation in the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu.

Modi said on X, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

At least 33 people, including children, were feared dead amid fear that the eventual toll could be higher.