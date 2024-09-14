PM Indira Gandhi sole reason behind killing of TN fishermen, says Madurai Adheenam

CHENNAI: The Madurai Adheenam has made a shocking statement that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is the sole reason behind the troubles faced by the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that her decision to generously give away the Katchatheevu is the main reason behind the repeated attacks and killings of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

"Only if we retrieve Katchatheevu can we find a permanent solution to this issue and save our fishermen," he said.