Begin typing your search...

    PM Indira Gandhi sole reason behind killing of TN fishermen, says Madurai Adheenam

    He pointed out that her decision to generously give away the Katchatheevu is the main reason behind the repeated attacks and killings of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Sep 2024 10:42 AM GMT
    PM Indira Gandhi sole reason behind killing of TN fishermen, says Madurai Adheenam
    X

    Madurai Adheenam 

    CHENNAI: The Madurai Adheenam has made a shocking statement that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is the sole reason behind the troubles faced by the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

    He pointed out that her decision to generously give away the Katchatheevu is the main reason behind the repeated attacks and killings of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

    "Only if we retrieve Katchatheevu can we find a permanent solution to this issue and save our fishermen," he said.

    Indira GandhiMadurai AdheenamTN fishermenKatchatheevu
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick