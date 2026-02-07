PM feigns lack of security, his party denies LoP chance to speak: Kanimozhi

COIMBATORE: DMK MP and party manifesto committee chief Kanimozhi on Friday raised concern over Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being denied permission to speak in the parliament, terming it an attack on democracy by the BJP.
The BJP MPs have adopted multiple strategies to prevent the opposition MPs from participating in debates, she accused.
“The Leader of the Opposition was disallowed from speaking in Parliament. The BJP MPs prevented him from speaking for two days by creating trouble,” she said to the media in Salem after chairing a meeting with various stakeholders for the preparation of the election manifesto.
We live in a time where even the Prime Minister claims he has no protection even within Parliament, said Kanimozhi, taking a jibe at the BJP.
“Resolutions were passed, while the Prime Minister skipped proceedings, allegedly fearing the opposition women MPs. In fact, Modi is yet to respond to the President's address,” she said while pointing to the procedural norms.