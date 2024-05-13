Pls help! Conmen target gullible commuters at city’s railway stns

CHENNAI: A naive train commuter, one like you, or a first-timer to the city -- that’s how s/he will come across to you. By the time you realise that you are cheated, it’ll be too late. With more complaints coming from those landing at Chennai Egmore Railway Station on them being cheated by those posing as travellers who lost their belongings and need money to buy a ticket, the authorities have advised commuters to be more cautious while dealing with strangers.

According to railway sources, these extortions are happening in both Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations, which are normally crowded. These ‘strangers’ exploit the sentiments of passengers who often part with cash. While some buy tickets for these strangers, these tickets are subsequently cancelled for refunds, making a quick buck. “Two weeks ago, a 16-year-old asked for money to book a train ticket. He claimed his belongings were stolen and requested that I get him a ticket to Hyderabad. As I was in a rush, I gave him Rs 500,” Sathish D, a passenger, told DT Next.

When DT Next visited the ticket counter at Egmore Railway Station, a 20-year-old asked for a ticket to Tiruchy, claiming he had lost his belongings. When our correspondent interacted with the railway staff and the government railway police, it was confirmed that such incidents were taking place at both the arterial railway stations. Sources said this is a unique way of begging where public sympathy is exploited.

A senior official attached to the Government Railway Police said they were aware of such incidents at the stations. There have been no written complaints so far, and the police need to act upon a complaint. He explained that it is mostly juveniles or youngsters putting forth adrama and the police will investigate the issue.