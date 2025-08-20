Ploy to paint us as anti-minority over BJP alliance won’t succeed, says Edappadi

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that the DMK is indulging in spreading false propaganda that their alliance with the BJP will not provide "safety" to the minority communities in the State.

As part of the ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ (Let us protect the people reclaim Tamil Nadu) road campaign, while addressing the public of Vellore district, the AIADMK leader claimed that his party is beyond caste and community barriers. "We will and always continue to protect minority communities," he added.

Stating that the DMK government is lying about its claim that it had accomplished 98% of its poll promises during the last four years of its regime. Palaniswami alleged that of the total, only 10% were implemented. Turning to the education sector, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that during the last 11 years of the AIADMK regime, a total of 17 medical colleges were opened. "However, in the last 51 months after DMK came to power, not even a single medical college was opened," he said.

He also claimed that higher education in the State came to the number one position during the AIADMK rule in 2019. "More number of school students got admissions as we opened 21 new polytechnic colleges, four engineering colleges, four agriculture colleges and seven law colleges during the AIADMK rule," he claimed.

Listing out the welfare schemes including during the AIADMK, rule including allocating price stabilisation funds to provide essential items at controlled prices, ensuring 24-hour three-phase electricity, waiving farm loans twice, providing crop insurance compensation and drought relief, Palaniswami said "if AIADMK comes to power again, we will restore 'Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, ‘Amma two-wheeler’ scheme and provide free laptops to the students.”

The AIADMK leader slammed the DMK regime over the law and order situation. "From schoolgirls to elderly women, no one feels safe in the State under the DMK regime. Murders and crimes dominate the headlines. Drug abuse has spread unchecked across the state, ruining students and youth," he said.