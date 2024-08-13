Plea seeking CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy adjourned for TN govt's submission

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of petitions filed seeking CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy for State's submission.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a batch of petitions the petitions moved by AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai, PMK advocate K Balu, AIADMK former MLA A Sridharan and BJP advocate Mohandas seeking to transfer the probe from the State agency to CBI for speedy and fair investigation.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for Inbadurai submitted that the State is failing to arrest real criminals despite the illicit hooch tragedies are recurring every year.

In 1998, at Hosur 100 victims lost their lives by consuming illicit liquor, however the accused persons were released, said the counsel.

The counsel asked the State about the investigation done with the then superintendent of police Kallakurichi, Samay Singh Meena, as he was transferred to Tambaram.

Without finding the source of Methanol from the illegal market by the illicit liquor sellers this tragedies will recur, said the counsel.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the police has already found the source of Methanol and it was referred in the secret report of the investigation agency.

Another senior counsel NL Rajah appeared for PMK submitted that the Kallakurichi hooch incident exposed the nexus between illicit liquor sellers and police personnel, hence the investigation should not be left with the State police department.

The counsel also urged the State to release the findings of the investigation done with S.P Samay Singh Meena and the details of disciplinary actions taken against erring police personnel.

After the submission the bench posted the matter to August 21 for further the submissions of the State.