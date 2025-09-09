PK Sekarbabu says AIADMK already in coma, seconds Udhay’s ICU remark

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu said that the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has slipped into a "coma."

The AIADMK's own actions have led to its current condition, the minister said. His remark came in support of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s sharp criticism of their arch-rival. Udhayanidhi took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon "send the AIADMK in an ambulance and admit it to the intensive care unit (ICU)."

The Leader of Opposition had earlier courted controversy by warning ambulance drivers and crews, accusing them of disturbing his election campaign during the state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’.

Speaking to the media, Sekarbabu ridiculed Palaniswami’s claim that the AIADMK would win 210 constituencies in the upcoming election. “No political party will ever say they are going to lose an election. But I pity him. He should’ve just said they will win all 234 constituencies,” he quipped.

Pointing out the recent remark of former state unit BJP president K Annamalai, a long-time critic of the DMK government, the minister said, “He has been attacking the DMK government, but yesterday he admitted that this government and its alliance are remaining strong. This shows our Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has maintained unity among allies and is taking everyone along.”

CM Stalin’s pro-active approach and political moves caused disturbance among political bigwigs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the minister said.