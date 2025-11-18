Pink patrol cops rescue girl stranded in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old girl who was stranded at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore was rescued by the newly commissioned ‘pink patrol’ cops on Sunday midnight.

The women cops spotted the girl standing alone at the Gandhipuram bus terminus and inquired. As she gave contradicting replies, the police took her to the police station for further inquiry.

The girl, hailing from Salem, told cops that she came to Coimbatore after her parents scolded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone.

She was stranded without money. Therefore, the cops arranged for her stay at a shelter in the Kavundampalayam area. Her parents arrived on Monday morning to take her back.

Seven pink patrol vehicles, entirely piloted by women, were launched in Coimbatore a few days ago.