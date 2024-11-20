Pickleball takes Chennai by storm; The fast-growing sport sweeping city’s courts

CHENNAI: You’ve likely spotted people passionately playing a racket sport on courts across the city. If you’ve been wondering, 'Is it tennis, badminton, or squash?’ - the answer is none of the above. It’s pickleball, the dynamic new sport that’s taken Chennai by storm! But what is pickleball, and how has it managed to capture so much attention in just a few months? Pickleball is a unique blend of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

Invented in 1965 as a backyard game for children in the United States, pickleball has since evolved into one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide.

The sport gained significant attention when football legend Lionel Messi posted a video of himself playing pickleball with a teammate. This moment went viral, fuelling even more interest.

In Chennai, pickleball has quickly become a popular fitness activity, appealing to both men and women due to its ease of play. While it started with just a handful of players in Chennai, it has now become a favourite sport for many.

Chennai’s first pickleball court Double Dribble by Tiki Taka was launched at Ampa Skywalk Mall in Aminjikarai by Prahlad and Lakshmi. “Pickleball gained popularity as more courts started opening in the city. Unlike sports like tennis or squash, which require a lot of strength, pickleball is much easier to pick up – one can simply grab a racket and start playing. Plus, it takes up much less space to set up a court. It’s fun, easy, and has become super popular recently,” Lakshmi explains

Lakshmi

Many tennis players have taken up pickleball, and their endorsement, even through casual play, has boosted the sport's visibility.

A few months ago, Novak Djokovic expressed concerns about pickleball's rapid growth, stating at Wimbledon, "Tennis is the king of racquet sports, but on a club level, it’s endangered. If we don’t act, sports like padel and pickleball will replace tennis at clubs because they’re more economical."

Lakshmi highlights that many clubs in the city are now adding pickleball courts. "Pickleball is a great workout, burning plenty of calories, and requires less skill than tennis.

It’s inclusive, and gender-friendly, and even children can easily pick it up. With the growing number of courts, pickleball is set to thrive and gain even more recognition. It’s here to stay,” adds the entrepreneur.

Mani Sethu, a professional pickleball player who competes in the World Pickleball Championship series across Asia, is ranked among the top 5 players in India, top 10 in Asia, and top 20 globally (excluding the Americas).

"Pickleball is incredibly easy to pick up, allowing players of all skill levels to play together, unlike many other sports. However, it’s a challenging sport to master," says Mani, who is also the Tamil Nadu State Champion in the 35+ category (gold medalist) and the 19+ category (bronze medalist).





Mani Sethu (right)









He will represent Tamil Nadu at the National Games in December. Mani has won over 20 medals and has been playing for just a year and a half.

"Pickleball has attracted a broad player base. At the recent State Championship in Chennai, nearly 200 players participated, compared to just 75 in January. The number of players continues to grow each month, and even cities like Kancheepuram, Salem, and Coimbatore are embracing the sport,” Mani continues.

Vipin, an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, started playing pickleball with a few friends eight months ago. "I’ve been practising yoga and walking for a long time, but I was looking for a sport that’s easy on the body and less likely to cause injury. That’s when I discovered pickleball. It’s a great fitness activity and much more refreshing. Playing with friends makes it even more enjoyable. Pickleball is a low-impact sport, requiring less running than others, which reduces the risk of injury,” says Vipin.

Vipin (in middle) at a pickleball court with other players

"I started playing at Express Avenue pickleball court, and now I also play at Cosmo Club and Presidency Club. With more courts opening, it's a great sign for the sport’s future,” he adds.

Vipin recommends Krida Park on Wallajah Road for those looking to buy pickleball equipment. “It’s one of the best places to pick up pickleballs, rackets, pads, and more, with all international brands available in a variety of price ranges.”