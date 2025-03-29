Physical education teacher brutally assaults a 6th grade student leaving him with fractured skull

CHENNAI: A physical education teacher allegedly assaulted a Scheduled Caste student in Agaram Government High School, Villupuram, fracturing his skull, after which the Class 6 boy is recuperating at JIPMER in Puducherry. The matter was highlighted by CPM's south Chennai district secretary R Velmurugan in a social media post, demanding action against those involved.

The victim, M Sadhusundar (11), is a student at the Government High School in Agaram. On March 14, a fight broke out between two students at the school. When the matter was reported to the Physical Education teacher, Sengenni, he allegedly reacted with extreme violence.

Velmurugan said the teacher struck Sadhusundar multiple times on the head with a bamboo stick while standing on a staircase, following which the child lost consciousness. Fellow students gave him water and helped him back to the classroom.

Later, the class teacher noticed him crying and enquired about the matter. Sadhusundar reportedly responded, "The PE teacher hit me on the head with a stick. After that, I couldn't see anything clearly," before fainting again. He was rushed to a nearby PHC and then to Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital, which referred him to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry for emergency treatment.

“Only after reaching JIPMER were his parents informed about the incident. At JIPMER, doctors diagnosed severe nerve damage and a skull fracture, requiring immediate surgery. The child underwent a critical operation and has since recovered from life-threatening injuries,” Velmurugan wrote.

Despite the brutality involved, neither the class teacher nor the headmaster filed a police complaint. Also, the matter was not reported to the SC/ST Commission, the Child Welfare Committee, or the District Education Department. “The accused teacher, Sengenni, attacked a marginalised student from an underprivileged community. Yet no disciplinary action was taken against him or the school administration. The incident appears to have been deliberately covered up,” he alleged.