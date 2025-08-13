PhD scholar refuses to accept degree from TN Governor at MSU

CHENNAI: A PhD scholar, who graduated from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli, has put Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi through embarrassment after the scholar refused to accept the degree certificate from the Governor.

At the 32nd convocation of the MSU, V Jean Joseph, one of the 650 scholars, attended the convocation to receive a doctorate in Business Administration.

While all the scholars received degrees from the Governor, V Jean Joseph, walked past him and received her degree from the MSU Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar, who stood beside.

After receiving her doctorate, Jean Joseph, wife of Rajan, DMK Deputy secretary of Nagercoil, said she had deliberately avoided the Governor on the dais, because the Governor has been acting against the interests of Tamil language and Tamil Nadu.