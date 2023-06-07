Phanindra Reddy gets natural resources too

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Tuesday appointed additional chief secretary of the Transport Department as in-charge of the Natural Resources Department.

According to a notification issued by the state Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Tuesday, additional chief secretary K Phanindra Reddy would hold full additional charge of the Natural Resources Department.

Similarly, A Shanmuga Sundaram, who held the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, has been posted as commissioner of transport, replacing L Nirmalraj who was appointed director of geology and mining.

J Jayakanthan, commissioner of geology and mining has been posted as the commissioner of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, replacing D Rathna who has been posted as director of prohibition and excise.

KJ Praveen Kumar, project director of District Rural Development Agency of Ramanathapuram has been transferred and posted as the commissioner of Madurai Corporation, replacing Simranjeet Singh Kahlon who has been posted as executive director of Chennai Metro Water. DRDA project officer of Salem S Balachander has been appointed as commissioner of Salem Corporation.