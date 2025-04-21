PG teachers to undergo 10-day skill training in May

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced skill development training for postgraduate teachers for the new academic year 2025-26 from May 5 to 16.

Per the notification from the department, the PG zonal facilitators' orientation training will be held from May 5 to 16 on the DPI campus. Overall, the training will be conducted for 40 PG teachers on various subjects.

According to the schedule, accountancy and economics training will be on May 5 and 6, physics and commerce training will be on May 7 and 8, chemistry and mathematics training will be on May 13 and 14, and training for PG teachers in botany, zoology and history will be on May 15 and 16.

Faculties from the Presidency Egmore government higher secondary school, GKM Colony government model higher secondary school and Ramapuram government higher secondary school will be among the 40 teachers to undergo training by SCERT.

For the skill development training, teachers will be equipped with an easy breakdown of topics for students and ways to simplify complex concepts for higher secondary students.

Meanwhile, in the 2023-24 academic year, SCERT conducted comprehensive training programmes to equip primary and middle school heads and teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary for their roles.

Approximately 6,000 teachers from primary and middle schools across the state were expected to benefit from this initiative, which was allocated around Rs 10 crore. The training programme was designed to enhance headteachers' managerial and pedagogical capabilities.