Petrol leak in freight train at Cholavandan averted on time; train traffic affected

CHENNAI: A sudden petrol leak in a freight train carrying petrol at Cholavandan railway station in Madurai district has caused a stir.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a freight train was carrying 70,000 liters of petrol in 34 tanks from Dharmapuri to the Kappalur Industrial Estate. When it reached near Cholavandan railway station, it was discovered that petrol was leaking from the tank.

Following this, the goods train was stopped at Cholavandhan railway station.

The Cholavandhan fire department was immediately informed.

ONGC personnel were called in and the petrol leak was repaired, which led the major incident to be averted as the officials detected the leak early.

The goods train was then sent to the Kappalur industrial estate, after about 2 hours which led to train traffic being affected.