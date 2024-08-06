Begin typing your search...
Petrol bombs hurled at Edappadi police station in Salem
Forensic experts along with police officials visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigations.
CHENNAI: Unidentified miscreants on Tuesday hurled petrol bombs at Edappadi police station in Salem, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Upon hearing loud noises in the precincts, senior district police officers and guards came out to investigate the source. However, the suspects managed to flee.
Further details are awaited.
