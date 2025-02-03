Petrol bomb hurled at SIPCOT police station in Ranipet

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Ranipet after two unidentified individuals hurled a petrol bomb at the SIPCOT police station on Sunday night.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the SIPCOT police have registered a case and are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene immediately after hurling the petrol bomb.

The two men allegedly wore masks and arrived on a two-wheeler.

Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence, and authorities have retrieved CCTV footage from the area and are analysing i