    Petrol bomb hurled at SIPCOT police station in Ranipet

    The two men allegedly wore masks and arrived on a two-wheeler.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Feb 2025 8:26 AM IST
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Ranipet after two unidentified individuals hurled a petrol bomb at the SIPCOT police station on Sunday night.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the SIPCOT police have registered a case and are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene immediately after hurling the petrol bomb.

    Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence, and authorities have retrieved CCTV footage from the area and are analysing i

    Online Desk

