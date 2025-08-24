Petrol bomb hurled at pawn shop owner’s home destroys bike

COIMBATORE: A miscreant hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a jewel pawn shop owner in Salem past midnight on Saturday.

Police said Selvam from Seerangan Street in Thathakapatti, who runs a pawn shop in the same neighbourhood, woke up to a loud noise and rushed out of the house.

He was shocked to find his two-wheeler parked in front of the house on fire. He immediately doused the fire and informed the Annadanapatti police, who immediately rushed to the spot.

The police scrutinised the CCTV footage and found a man hurling the petrol bomb targeting his house, but it hit his two-wheeler. The police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on to determine the cause of the attack.