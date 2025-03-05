PET teachers overworked as Tamil Nadu yet to fill 90% vacancy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers - Physical Education Directors Association (TNPETPDA) members have urged the Directorate of School Education to fill the vacancies of physical education teachers and directors across state-run schools.

As per the school education department data, there are more than 1,500 vacancies for physical education teachers and about 100 vacancies for physical education directors in state government schools.

The members recently wrote to the department alleging that only 10 per cent of the government and aided higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu have filled the post of director of physical education level-1.

Per the eligibility criteria laid out by the education department, only the director of physical education is qualified to train higher secondary students (classes 11 and 12). As many posts lay vacant, physical education teachers are forced to cover higher classes.

Sources within the department say there are 700 higher secondary government schools in TN. However, the education department has sanctioned only 364 posts to date.

"About 90 per cent of secondary schools have not employed the rightful director for physical education, forcing physical education teachers of lower grades to take classes. Yet, the PE teachers taking on the added burden are not compensated through pay," said T Devi Selvam, state president of TNPETPDA.

Selvam further added that physical education teachers have not been given a role in the 'flying squad' for the ongoing board exams. "For the past three years, physical education teachers have been deprived of the role of flying squad in board exams, alleging only directors of physical education qualify for the role. But, how come the same is not followed while we take on the job of directors, wherever the posts are vacant?" argued Selvam.

Additionally, the TNPETPDA members added that the department has not given promotions or done transfer counselling for PE teachers for the last two years.

Furthermore, a government higher secondary school HM pointed out a dire need for physical education teachers/directors in most schools and, importantly, to instil discipline among children. "There might be enough subject teachers and HM to control and educate students, but it is imperative to have a physical education teacher/director to inculcate discipline in students and engage them in physical activities."