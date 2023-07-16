‘Perunthalaivar’ Kamaraj’s 121st birth anniv celebrated

MADURAI: The 121st birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj was celebrated in Madurai and parts of southern districts on Saturday.

In recognition of his significant contributions to society, the birth anniversary of the legendary leader Kamaraj, fondly known as ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar’ is observed as ‘Educational Development Day’ as declared by the State government. He’s known for his simplicity and played a phenomenal role in enhancing educational infrastructure and offered free education to the weaker section of the society. “More importantly, Kamaraj introduced ree mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu during his tenure,” sources said. The anniversary assumed special significance at the Kamaraj centenary memorial in Virudhunagar, the birthplace of Kamaraj.



KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, and T Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development offered floral tributes on the occasion. Collector VP Jeyaseelan, SP Srinivasa Perumal, ARR Srinivasan, Virudhunagar MLA, ARR Raghuraman, Sattur MLA, and Mayor of Sivakasi Corporation Sangeetha Inbam also paid tributes. The Collector also distributed prizes to students, who excelled in speech competition and essay writing, at Government High School, Pattampudur, sources said.

PM Modi pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and said his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for all. “I pay homage to Thiru K Kamaraj on his Jayanti. A stalwart who devoted his life to India’s development, his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare,” Modi tweeted.



