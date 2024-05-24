Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar birth anniversary celebrated in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The 1,349th birth anniversary of Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar, was celebrated in a grand style in Tiruchy on Thursday. The district administration, political personalities and the caste outfit leaders came in large numbers and also the youth from the Community garlanded the chieftain’s statue.

In addition to the district administration as a part of government notification, the Mutharaiyar caste outfit members also came for garlanding the statue. More so, the youth, most of them from rural areas, started converging in Tiruchy and garlanded the statue of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar right from the morning hours.

While the traffic on the main roads leading to the spot where the statue was located was closed, police deputed on duty, regulated the enthusiastic members of the community and allowed them to go near the statue one by one. They paid homage to the statue and raised slogans in support of the community. Still, the youth who came in two-wheelers threatened public safety by over speeding across the city holding flags on their vehicles.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar garlanded the statue of the King Mutharaiyar on behalf of the district administration. Earlier, Minister KN Nehru along with Mayor Mu Anbalagan and other party functionaries garlanded the statue while the AIADMK functionaries and various other outfit members also garlanded the statue.