Persons with disability urge government: ‘Issue patta, increase monthly maintenance from Rs 6K to Rs 10K’

CHENNAI: Requesting for their rightful demands from the State government, members of Differently-Abled Social Justice Movement, among others, staged a protest at the TN Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled here on Tuesday.

As many as 150 disabled persons participated in the protest making several demands to the government. Negotiations from the city police were underway regarding the withdrawal of protest on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to DT Next, P Saravanan, president of the movement said, “We’ve been placing these demands for quite some time. And, with the onset of elections next year, we want the government to fulfil these requests and also implement vital GOs that are yet to take off.”

Some of the demands are monthly maintenance allowance to be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, and ensure houses built for PwDs by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) be inclusive and meet the standards of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act. By this, the houses must contain usable ramps, inclusive toilets and bathrooms, handrails and signages. They also demanded issuance of patta for PwDs at the earliest, revise the welfare board with new members and hold subsequent meetings, implement pending GOs and keep the Museum Cafe at the Commissionerate building operational by employing PwDs.

“A higher official held discussions with us to fulfil the demands and write to the respective departments. But, we need written confirmation and actual actions that our demands are being met,”said another protestor.