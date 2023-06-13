Pernambut TNSTC staff warned, let off

VELLORE: A TNSTC driver and conductor attached to the Pernambut depot created a flutter when they threatened to immolate themselves with a bottle of petrol for not being duty on the day of their choice, on Monday. Depot commercial manger Pon pandian and Gudiyattam DMK panchayat union secretary Pratheesh held talks with the agitating duo and finally got them to relent. Pernambut police let them off after warning them against repeating such acts in the future.