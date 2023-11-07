Pernambut locals celebrate birthday of cow, a victor in many ‘bull runs’

VELLORE: Salapet locals in Pernambut town were surprised to see a crowd of around 50 persons caressing and hugging three animals, especially a cow, which was celebrating its third birthday on Sunday.

Pandian, a resident of the area, has rearing three cattle named Azhagu Raja, Azhagu Rani and Om Sakthi which participate successfully in bull runs in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and at many locations in Tamil Nadu.

“Three years back on November 5, I purchased Azhagu Rani and hence we treat that date as its birthday and celebrated in a grand and fitting manner,” Pandian said.

However, locals were stumped when Pandian revealed that Azhagu Rani was a cow which had celebrated its ‘Valaikappu’ six months ago and had thus produced a calf. Though many thought that Pandian was pulling their collective legs, he claimed that it was Azhagu Rani, which had won more trophies and hence was special to him.

All three animals were bathed, painted and adorned with bouquets of flowers, taken around the town.

Those present at the celebration venue cut a specially ordered cake roses in yellow and orange colour made of icing and lettering “Happy Birthday Engal Veetu Pillai Maadu.”

“All the three animals were then fed their shares of the cake after which it was the usual round of selfies with the VIPs,” said a participant.