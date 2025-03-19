Periyasamy’s tall order: Make 1L houses & history this month

CHENNAI: The DMK's Dravidian model government will make history by completing one lakh houses under the Kalaignar's Dream House (Kalaignar Kanavu Illam) scheme by the end of March this year, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy told the State Assembly on Tuesday. He expressed confidence that the MK Stalin-led government will continue for another term and also accomplish its task of building eight lakh concrete dwellings under the scheme to achieve a 'hut-free Tamil Nadu' by 2030.

The scheme has received an overwhelming response in rural Tamil Nadu, with villagers preferring the 'Kalaignar housing scheme' and rejecting the ‘Modi's house’ (PM Awas Yojana) scheme, the minister claimed, in response to AIADMK legislator Sellur K Raju's query on the status of the housing scheme.

The heated debate began on a lighter note, when Raju sarcastically remarked he could not find any development schemes despite having closely examined the 2025-26 Budget. Leader of the House Duraimurugan retorted that Raju should consult an ophthalmologist immediately, triggering a burst of laughter.

The situation turned in seconds, when Raju wondered whether the DMK regime would achieve its target of building 1 lakh concrete houses under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam, considering limited allocation of funds to the project.

Responding to the Madurai (W) MLA, Periyasamy said, "By March 31, the DMK government will make history by completing the construction of one lakh concrete dwellings. While the construction of 50,000 houses has been completed, 40,000 are in the roofing stage.”

He claimed that the previous AIADMK regime had announced the CM's solar-powered green house scheme (Pasumai Veddugal Thittam), but failed to build any houses. It is the present government that is funding the scheme and has constructed 30,000 units. "We are confident of building eight lakh houses, and this government will continue (for a long time)," he said, alluding to the DMK retaining power in the 2026 elections.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami refuted the minister's charges, saying the AIADMK government had constructed three lakh houses under the scheme, which was launched in 2011-12.