Periyar University VC quizzed by DVAC sleuths over appointment irregularities

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday quizzed Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan over irregularities in the appointment of staff.

The inquiry was conducted based on a complaint by the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) that Jagannathan had caused a loss of Rs 40 lakhs through salary paid for staff appointed in violation of norms. It was alleged that he violated the reservation system in appointments and extended the service of retired persons.

In connection with the complaint, the DVAC sleuths questioned university librarian Jaya Prakash and physical trainer Venkatachalam on April 28. Meanwhile, the VC was questioned at the DVAC office on Wednesday for an hour.

The Salem city police have been conducting a parallel inquiry in connection with the misappropriation of funds. A few days ago, the V-C was questioned by Suramangalam police in a case registered against him for starting Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation, a non-governmental educational institution. The V-C was also quizzed for making casteist remarks against Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) legal advisor I Elangovan.