Periyar remembered on his birth anniversary in TN

CHENNAI: Rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) was remembered on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin offered floral tributes to Periyar's portrait in Chennai. He was accompanied by his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior party colleagues, Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya among others.

Later, Stalin administered the pledge to follow the principles of social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and brotherhood.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar located near the District Collector's Office in Salem, while party colleagues paid their respects to his portrait in the city.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss, his son and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss garlanded a statue of Periyar in Tindivanam.

After assuming office in 2021, the DMK declared September 17 as the 'Social-Justice Day' commemorating Periyar's birth anniversary.

Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar, founder of the self-respect movement, fought for social equality and is a respected leader across political parties. He breathed his last on December 24, 1973.