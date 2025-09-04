Perform or leave, Nehru tells DMK soldiers in Delta

TIRUCHY: Perform well or leave at once, as our ultimate aim is to seat Chief Minister MK Stalin for a second consecutive term, said Principal Secretary of DMK and Minister KN Nehru, who is in charge of 41 Assembly segments of the Delta region.

Nehru, who has been taking care of the 41 Assembly segments from the Delta districts comprised of Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, convened a meeting with the district secretaries and the person in charge of the segments in which the ministers S Regupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, SS Sivasankar, Govi Chezhiaan, CV Ganesan and Delhi representative AKS Vijayan took part.

Soon after the meeting, Nehru gave a brief instruction about each segment and spoke about the winning possibility for the DMK alliance. He told the participants that the party's high command has more trust in the Delta region, as the party has been proving its hold from time to time.

“At this juncture, it is very crucial for us to ensure 100 per cent victory in all the 41 seats. A private organisation has studied each segment and has given a report, and we need to work out accordingly,” Nehru told the office bearers.

Nehru also had a detailed interaction with the district secretaries of the Delta region and gave an arithmetic statement about the ‘winnable’ segments and the places where they needed to put in work.

“You all must ensure victory in the region. You must work dedicatedly or leave at once,” was the harsh statement given to the partymen by Nehru as he wanted to prove that the delta region is the DMK fortress again and again.

Meanwhile, Nehru asked the functionaries to take the developmental projects initiated by the state government and commence a door-to-door campaign. In the meantime, the people close to Nehru said that he has been planning to field more DMK candidates this time as the Delta region is very much favourable to DMK, he wants to win as many seats as possible for the party.