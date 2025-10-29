Perennial waterlogging rankles residents of Nathamedu in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: For years, residents of Nathamedu village, Tiruninravur, in Tiruvallur district, have endured waterlogging. A direct consequence of the nearby Nathamedu lake overflowing during the monsoon, the issue has become so dire that it’s now common for families to temporarily abandon their homes and seek refuge in rental properties in safer areas.

The human cost of this recurring crisis is profound. Rajeswari (66) finds herself trapped in her dilapidated, one-room home.

“I fear water entering my house at night, so I stay at my neighbor’s,” she rued. Her house has a leaky roof, and yet moving is not a simple option. “Only here am I able to get a house for as cheap as Rs 2,000, with a toilet for myself.”

Other residents echo her distress. Umashankar highlighted the peril of navigating the waterlogged streets after dark, citing a lack of proper lighting. The community lives in constant fear that continued rainfall will inundate even more homes.

Adilakshmi gestured to her relative’s vacated, half-submerged house, noting that they had fled for the safety of their children, leaving behind essential appliances like a refrigerator.

Of the approximately 160 families in the area, around 30 are severely affected, with the rest living on slightly higher ground.

When contacted, Tiruvallur district collector M Prathap, who conducted an inspection on Tuesday, explained the geographical challenge: “The area is a lake, and the houses are constructed in the middle of it…not even on the banks. So there is no option to pump the water out.” As an immediate measure, sluice gates have been opened.

Following the inspection, 20 families were relocated to shelter homes and provided with necessities. “The long-term solution,” he added, “is to identify patta land and permanently relocate the residents after the rains subside.”