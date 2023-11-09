Perambalur police retrieve body of youth, hunt for culprits launched

TIRUCHY: Perambalur police retrieved the body of a youth with severe injuries and the police are searching for the culprits on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Subramani, a resident from Kavulpalayam who has been running a vegetable shop at Arumadal branch road found body of a youth with severe cut injuries and soon he passed on the information to police who sent it to GH.

Investigation identified the deceased as Subash (23), an electrician from Arumadal. It is said, Subash who went for work on Tuesday did not return and the family searched in vain. Since there were severe injuries across the body, the police suspect that he should have been murdered.

The police also seized liquor bottles and registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, police conducted an inquiry with few friends of Subash with whom he used to consume alcohol but they told the police that they were not present on the particular day.