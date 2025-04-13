People's uprising will rein in unruly Governor RN Ravi: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan warns

CHENNAI: Terming Governor RN Ravi an “unruly authoritarian,” CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday said that Ravi appears to consider himself above the judiciary and the law, and called on the Union Government and the President to immediately recall him.

“If his actions persist, a massive public uprising driven by democratic sentiment will rise to restrain him,” Mutharasan warned in a strongly worded statement.

Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned several of Governor Ravi’s actions and clarified the constitutional limits of his role, the Governor continues to attend public events unabashedly, he said.

"Most recently, at the Kamban Festival held at Thiagarajar College in Thirupparankundram, he raised the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' and allegedly coerced participating students to do the same — an act viewed as contrary to Tamil Nadu's cultural and artistic heritage,” Mutharasan added.

He condemned the Governor for persistently acting against the democratically elected Tamil Nadu government and asserted that the people's democratic awakening would ultimately rein him in if the Centre failed to act.

The CPI leader accused Ravi of misusing his constitutional powers ever since taking office, alleging that he has consistently obstructed the functioning of the state government. He claimed the Governor’s conduct aligns with the BJP-led Union Government’s broader strategy of interfering in opposition-ruled states to create administrative crises for political gain.

Mutharasan also charged that the Governor has withheld several bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, thereby acting against public welfare and state rights while disregarding the principles of federalism. The Supreme Court, he noted, has since clarified the constitutional limits of the Governor’s authority and deemed several of Ravi’s actions unlawful.