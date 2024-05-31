People won’t forgive Modi, BJP for insulting Mahatma Gandhi: TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that the people of India will never forgive the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denigrating Mahatma Gandhi.

Remarking that Modi was speaking without composure out of fear and anxiety owing to the people's wave against him, Selvaperunthagai said that the PM's remark that the world learnt about Mahatma Gandhi only after his biopic was made in 1982 was the height of his political ignorance.

Adding that the world only remembers Gandhi when someone mentions India and the Mahatma lived a guiding light for the whole world, the TNCC chief said that the fame of Mahatma Gandhi was beyond the ambit of the sectarian RSS and BJP.

Modi's statement on the biopic only demonstrated his animosity towards the great soul and hence the BJP unveiled a portrait of Savarkar, who was considered an accused in Gandhi's assassination, next to Gandhi in the central hall of the Parliament, Selvaperunthagai said.

The people of India will never forgive the BJP, which committed such a sin, and Prime Minister Modi who belittled the Mahatma, the TNCC president said. It is a certainty that the people would deliver a fitting punishment to them (BJP) in the results of the Parliamentary polls, he added.

"Hate is the political investment of Narendra Modi. It is an undeniable fact that Modi was a stone-hearted person who did not initiate any action when thousands of innocent Muslims were killed as a result of the seeds of the hatred sowed by him in Gujarat," Selvaperunthagai said, accusing the PM of successfully fielding Pragya Thakur in Bhopal in 2019 despite her being alleged involvement in the Malegaon blast case.