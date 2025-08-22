People will teach Vijay fitting lesson over 'uncle' jibe: Nehru

TIRUCHY: People are closely watching every movement of political parties across the state, and they would respond only when the time comes, and they will give a fitting lesson on the actor Vijay’s ‘uncle’ jibe on the Chief Minister, said the State Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KN Nehru here on Friday.

Inspecting the ongoing developmental works, estimated at Rs 50 crore, at Gandhi Market and various other places, Nehru assured that the Gandhi Market will continue to serve in its current location and there is no need for shifting it.

Condemning the actor Vijay’s ‘uncle’ jibe on the Chief Minister, Nehru said that the actor thinks that it is a movie and he can make any comment to his fans.

“Vijay has proved his standard, and he has made an unwanted comment. A leader who has been in politics for more than 40 years and the president of a political party that has played a vital role in uplifting the state, and the unacceptable comments are not good manners. He couldn't make any comment when around 50 people had surrounded him. And the people of Tamil Nadu will teach Vijay a fitting lesson,” Nehru said.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan and others were present.