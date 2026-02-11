People will decide on coalition or single party power in TN, says Congress MP

The Congress had contested 25 seats in alliance with the DMK in the 2021 Assembly poll but won 18 seats.

In the 2006 Assembly elections, the Congress contested 48 seats in the DMK alliance and won 34 seats. Then, the DMK, which won 96 seats formed a minority government with external support from the Congress.

Tagore referred to the 2006 verdict to indicate that his party did not participate in the government formation then.