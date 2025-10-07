People who speak against corruption are villains for DMK, Murugan defends Governor Ravi

COIMBATORE: The DMK government is trying to project Governor RN Ravi as an enemy as he is against corruption, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan.

“Governor RN Ravi remains a stumbling block against corruption of the DMK government. As he doesn’t approve of some files, the DMK tries to project him as an enemy and is trying to create unnecessary animosity,” he said to the media in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Monday.

Referring to the arrest of those posting messages against the government on the Karur stampede issue and the blocking of a TV channel on the government cable, Murugan said these incidents remind him of the emergency period during 1975, when freedom of speech was curtailed.

He also refused to speak about anything political until the investigation report on the Karur tragedy is known.