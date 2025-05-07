People scared to live alone in farmhouses, says Nainar Nagendran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday said people are scared to live alone in farmhouses in the Kongu region following the double murder at Sivagiri in Erode.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, after meeting party functionaries from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiri districts, the BJP leader termed the brutal murder of an elderly couple living in a farmhouse as scary.

“A week before the murder, their watchdog was poisoned to death. Last year, in Palladam too, the watchdog was killed by poisoning, one week before the murder of a couple and their son. Both these incidents prove that robbers are in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Further, Nagendran said, after DMK formed the government, those residing in farmhouses have begun to vacate out of fear.

“Even those who came for vacation with children are returning to their hometowns. I believe that Chief Minister MK Stalin will act against such incidents. Youth from the state are addicted to drugs,” he said.

The BJP leader condemned the state government for failing to take any concrete action on Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals staying illegally in the state, despite a direction from the Home Ministry.

“It has become a norm for the DMK government to arrest those who raise a complaint, as in the case of Madurai Adheenam,” he said.

Further, Nagendran said the AIADMK-BJP alliance may not affect their minority vote bank. “People from all religions will vote for the BJP,” he said.