People of Tamil Nadu are my family, says CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: The people of Tamil Nadu are my family and I am honoured to be with my ‘kudumbam’ (family) for the past four years as stated by the Leader of Opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

Inaugurating completed projects, laying foundation for the new project and distributing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries in Mayiladuthurai, the Chief Minister Stalin said, the Dravidian Model government ensures equal development in all the districts and thus, the Mayiladuthurai district had received development projects worth Rs 7,360 crore and welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. Several iconic projects for the district were brought out and among them, development of Poompuhar tourism, permanent DPCs, paddy drying units, desilt programmes and waiver of jewel loan to as many as 18,961 persons, waiver of loan to Women SGHs to the tune of Rs 13 crore and free power supply to as many as 1,238 farmers are a few, the CM said.

Stating that the DMK government has been continuously fighting for a permanent solution to the frequent attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen, the Chief Minister said that the retrieval of Katchatheevu would be the only solution for the fishermen issue and the union government should initiate the talks with the neighbouring Sri Lankan government. "The Prime Minister should be personally involved into the issue and solve the problem and the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK will continue to fight for the fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen”, Stalin said.

The Chief Minister made eight new announcements for the Mayiladuthurai district including new Railway Over Bridge at Needur at an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore, Tourism development in Tharangambadi at a sanctioned fund of Rs 45 crore, statue for the freedom fighter Samy Nagappan, Kuthalam canal renovation at and estimated cost of Rs 7 crore Poompuhar harbour renovation, storm water drains at Sirkazhi and disilt works.

Meanwhile, in a fitting response to the leader of opposition party for his comment against ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ as ‘Kudumbathudan Stalin, the Chief Minister said, “to me all the people from the state are my family and this government looks at everyone as a family member and thus the developmental schemes are launched for the benefit of the people”, he said.

Stalin said that EPS was ridiculing that the Magalir Urimai Thogai of Rs 1,000 per month was not at all possible and went on campaigning against the scheme. “But now, 1.14 crore women from the state are receiving the money and steps are being initiated to all eligible women to avail the benefit. The money is given to everywoman and the AIADMK women too are availing the benefit and EPS should be aware of it but he is speaking against these projects out of frustration”, stated Stalin.

But the previous AIADMK government stopped the marriage assistance scheme and dropped free laptops to the students.

Meanwhile, Stalin refused the justification of EPS meeting Union Minister Amit Shah for the benefit of Tamil Nadu. “EPS met Amit Shah just to save his family from the raids. He even pledged the cadres to the BJP for his personal benefit and so even the AIADMK cadres are in a mood to vote against EPS”, claimed Stalin.