People of Kattunayakan tribe protest in front of Madurai collectorate seeking community certificates
The agitation was led by B Dillibabu, former MLA and state president of TNTA and appealed to the District Administration to provide community certificates
CHENNAI: Scores of people belonging to Kattunayakan tribe protested in front of the Collectorate in Madurai on Thursday urging the need for community certificates
Though officials wanted to provide ‘Thottiya Naicker’ certificate to the children, the community was against it as the caste is regarded as backward community
