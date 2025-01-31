People of Kattunayakan tribe protest in front of Madurai collectorate seeking community certificates

Begin typing your search...

    31 Jan 2025
    CHENNAI: Scores of people belonging to Kattunayakan tribe protested in front of the Collectorate in Madurai on Thursday urging the need for community certificates

    The agitation was led by B Dillibabu, former MLA and state president of TNTA and appealed to the District Administration to provide community certificates

    Though officials wanted to provide ‘Thottiya Naicker’ certificate to the children, the community was against it as the caste is regarded as backward community

