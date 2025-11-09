People in Bihar feel neglected, but North Indians in TN feel safe and cared for

CHENNAI: “People in Bihar say they are being neglected, but North Indians living in Tamil Nadu tell us they feel safe, respected, and well cared for under Chief Minister M K Stalin’s governance,” said State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday.

Responding to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remark in Bihar that the DMK was “harming people,” Subramanian said, “Those who make such claims should come to Tamil Nadu and see how the DMK government truly serves the people.”

Citing the ongoing “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” health camps, the Minister said, “During today’s medical camp, over 200 North Indian residents availed treatment. When asked about their experience, they said, ‘We feel far safer and more respected in Tamil Nadu than in our own state. Such welfare schemes are unimaginable there.’”

He added that Chief Minister Stalin’s welfare-driven governance, inspired by Karunanidhi’s vision, continues to set benchmarks for the entire nation. Predicting a resounding victory for the ruling DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections, he asserted, “The people’s trust in this government’s welfare policies will ensure that DMK secures a decisive win in all 234 constituencies.”

He was speaking at a public meeting held at Saligramam here, to mark the 102nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Welfare assistance was distributed to over 4,000 families at the event, which was also attended by MLA Prabhakar Raja.