People ‘dissatisfied’ with DMK govt and its ‘fake’ promises: G K Vasan

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) President and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu are “highly dissatisfied” with the ruling party.

Vasan said that the fake poll promises of the DMK will not go down well with the people in the state.



Vasan said that the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), winning the Lok Sabha elections in the state have increased after the announcement of the polls and the formation of alliances.



He said that the NDA is in a better position in the state as the various pro-people welfare schemes that the Central government has implemented for a decade have been received well by the people.



On a question about the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “People of this country cannot tolerate INDIA bloc leaders supporting those who are involved in scams,” Vasan told media persons in Chennai.



Vasan added that he would tour the state, seeking support for the NDA candidates.



He also expressed confidence that the NDA would secure a massive win in the state and said that there would be a strong fight between the DMK and the AIADMK on who will get the second position.



Tamil Maanila Congress will be contesting over the three seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



The party has fielded P. Vijayakumar from Erode and V.N. Venugopal from Sriperumbudur while for the Thoothukudi seat, its candidate is S.D.R Vijayaseelan.

